Whenever one of the aspiring Springbok No.8s come face to face with incumbent Duane Vermeulen, South African rugby fans are on the edge of their seats. It’s Thor versus the next-in-liners and one of them, Stormers No.8 Evan Roos, will have his shot when the Capetonians tackle Vermeulen and his Ulster teammates in their United Rugby Championship clash in Belfast tomorrow night.

While recovering from knee surgery last year, Vermeulen had to watch as Roos made his debut for the Boks at No.8, while Jasper Wiese wore that particular Green and Gold jumper five times in 2022. DHL Stormers No 8 Evan Roos can’t wait to stuck in with his teammates on Friday against Ulster in Belfast. #iamastormer #dhldelivershttps://t.co/9nyXZIQSeo — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) January 25, 2023 But the 36-year-old is back and will in all likelihood wear his jersey again when when the Boks start their preparations for their World Cup title defence later this year in France. Roos, though, will have something to say about that and after making his comeback from a rib injury in the Stormers’ 30-16 win over Clermont in the Champions Cup last weekend, he is ready for action.

Roos tells the Stormers website: “It is awesome being back… after two months out of action before playing my first game again.” He adds: “It’s not always easy or fun to watch from the outside yet my body needed the break, especially “I enjoyed being away from rugby for a bit, but I can’t watch my team playing when I’m not playing, it feels weird.