The Cape’s PSL clubs face massive tests in their quest to finish in the top half off the standings this weekend. In-form Stellenbosch, seventh on the log, host eight-placed Golden Arrows on Saturday at 5.30pm, while Cape Town City are away at Royal AM as fifth face ninth.

The Maroons are full of confidence, having won their last two games at the Danie Craven Stadium - a 2-1 Nedbank Cup upset of Mamelodi Sundowns and a ruthless 3-0 win over Swallows. #DStvPrem Log Standings: pic.twitter.com/0cytopkiIk — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) April 24, 2023 But coach Steve Barker has warned against complacency as they look for a strong finish to the season, with a place in next season’s MTN8 up for grabs. With Stellies and their visitors both on 33 points, any slip-up could see them fall as low as 11th on the log.

And Barker warns: “It’s about consistency after the last two matches. “So obviously, it’s continuing like that and not becoming complacent. “It’s important to go into Saturday with the confidence that we’ve built.”

With star man Iqraam Rayners on the hunt to add to his 13 goals in all competitions since the start of February, Stellies must play to his strengths again.



Boys are ready to bounce back! ✊🔥 pic.twitter.com/s2NZ6lHWiT — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 27, 2023 City will be looking to do the same for Khanyisa Mayo, who has five goals in his last five league matches. The fifth-placed Citizens, though, are winless in their last four games.