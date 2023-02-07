Borthwick, who was appointed in December after Jones was sacked, saw his side beaten 29-23 at Twickenham, where they will face Italy in their next match this week.

England’s new coach Steve Borthwick says the team “weren't good at anything” when he took over from Eddie Jones and that they would have to improve in several departments after losing their Six Nations opener to Scotland on Saturday.

Borthwick says: “I’ve been frank from day one in saying there’s a lot of work to do. When I looked at the team in the autumn, when I measured the team and got all the data for the team, we weren’t good at anything.

“It was as frank as that. So we are trying to build some strengths in this team and some bits we are pleased about and some bits we are disappointed about. My job is to make sure we get some improvements next week.”

