Flyhalf Carter Gordon, 20, will make his run-on debut for Australia against New Zealand replacing Quade Cooper in what coach Eddie Jones calls “the most important game of the year”.
Taking the field at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at 11.45am on Saturday morning, the hosts will be looking for their first win of the season, while the All Blacks are out to wrap up the Rugby Championship title in a match which also doubles up as a Bledisloe Cup encounter.
After making a number of changes to the team that lost to Argentina last time out, Jones – who is yet to win a match with the Wallabies since taking over for a second stint at the start of the year – says: “We are a team that wants to make Australia proud and Saturday night is a great opportunity to light up the MCG.
Sat 29 July 7:45pm AEST
“A young starting 15 and vibrant, experienced finishers will give us the 80 minutes we want.
“Wallaby Rugby versus New Zealand Rugby, it’s the most important game of the year.”
Australia: 15 Andrew Kellaway, 14 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13 Jordan Petaia, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Carter Gordon, 9 Tate McDermott, 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Tom Hooper, 6 Jed Holloway, 5 Will Skelton, 4 Nick Frost, 3 Allan Alaalatoa (c), 2 David Porecki, 1 Angus Bell. Bench: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 James Slipper, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Richie Arnold, 20 Rob Leota, 21 Nic White, 22 Quade Cooper, 23 Izaia Perese.