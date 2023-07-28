Flyhalf Carter Gordon, 20, will make his run-on debut for Australia against New Zealand replacing Quade Cooper in what coach Eddie Jones calls “the most important game of the year”.

Taking the field at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at 11.45am on Saturday morning, the hosts will be looking for their first win of the season, while the All Blacks are out to wrap up the Rugby Championship title in a match which also doubles up as a Bledisloe Cup encounter.