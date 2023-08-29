Jones’s Wallabies were klapped 41-17 by France on Sunday evening, keeping Jones winless since taking over from Dave Rennie at the start of the year.

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones just can’t seem to win at the moment, but is still looking at the positives after his fifth consecutive defeat at the helm of Australian rugby.

With his team prepping for their September 9 World Cup opener against Georgia, Jones says of the latest setback: “The final score is important, don’t get me wrong, but we are aiming higher than this game.”

He adds: “We are not a bad team. We are not a good team yet but we are improving. We tried to play differently but I appreciated the way the guys never gave up.”

Defence: Eddie Jones

Of the results to date, he says: “The results haven’t been good. It hasn’t been good enough. I’m not hiding away from that but we do have a longer-term plan in terms of the World Cup and that’s what we’re here for.”