Australia coach Eddie Jones tore up the World Cup script on Thursday, dumping Michael Hooper and Quade Cooper from his Wallabies squad for the tournament and gambling heavily on youth for the tilt at a third world title.
The omission of flanker Hooper, who has captained the Wallabies for the best part of the last decade, and 80-cap flyhalf Cooper were only the headline surprises.
And Jones says: “The experts have written us off. No one believes we can do it, but we believe.
Your team to take on the world 💚![CDATA[]]>💛#Wallabies #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/sVG73YPATF— Wallabies (@wallabies) August 10, 2023
“I’ve backed the young blokes because they earned it. Simple as that.”
Uncapped teen Max Jorgensen was also named in the squad as an outside back despite having played only a handful of Super Rugby matches before suffering a knee injury in May.
AUSTRALIA WORLD CUP SQUAD
FORWARDS: James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Pone Fa’amausili, Zane Nonggorr, Blake Schoupp, Angus Bell, Dave Porecki, Matt Faessler, Jordan Uelese, Richie Arnold, Nick Frost, Will Skelton, Matt Philip, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini, Josh Kemeny, Rob Leota, Langi Gleeson, BACKS: Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Tate McDermott, Nic White, Carter Gordon, Ben Donaldson, Lalakai Foketi, Izaia Perese, Samu Kerevi, Jordan Petaia, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Marika Koroibete, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Suliasi Vunivalu.