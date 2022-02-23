Springbok brekers Eben Etzebeth and Bakkies Botha are in the middle of a bekgeveg on the internet.

The two lock enforcers are regarded among the toughest competitors to ever don the Green and Gold and it’s not often that anyone on the pitch has tried to square up to one of them.

But the pair took a paar cheap shots at mekaar this week after the news that Etzebeth was set to return to South African rugby with the Sharks.

After it was confirmed by Toulon, the club for which both turned out in France, had decided to terminate Etzebeth’s contract after two seasons, Bakkies had the first swipe, echoing criticism from club boss Bernard Lemaitre.

CRITICISM: Icon Bakkies Botha

Having won three European Championships and a Top 14 title with Toulon, the 42-year-old former Bok told French rugby publication Midi Olympique: “…I regret that he only shows his best face with the Springboks.

“It’s disappointing. I love Eben. But you can’t say when you arrive in Toulon: ‘I want to be champion of France’ and leave some time later without having marked the club in one way or another.

“When you recruit a world-class player, it’s for him to make a difference.”

@BakkiesBotha4 - Noted.



Next time you want to ENFORCE an opinion, you've got my number.#exspringbokteammates#onthoujouerekode — Eben Etzebeth (@EbenEtzebeth) February 21, 2022

But the 30-year-old former Stormer hit back on Twitter, saying: “@BakkiesBotha4 – Noted. Next time you want to ENFORCE an opinion, you’ve got my number #exspringbokteammates #onthoujouerekode (roughly translated as remember your honour code).”

