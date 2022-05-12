A debate over South Africa’s migration to the north has been raging for a number of years already, with the country’s Super Rugby teams joining the northern hemisphere’s United Rugby Championship this season, thereby leaving Super Rugby.

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth believes it will be good for South Africa to be added to the Six Nations roster and leave the Rugby Championship.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Obviously, it just makes sense'



Eben Etzebeth would 'love' for the Boks to join the Six Nations - writes @StefanFrost14 👨‍💻 #sixnations #springboks https://t.co/w5XpDGmDnQ — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) May 8, 2022

And with talks of the national team doing dieselfde ding doing the rounds, Etzebeth tells RugbyPass: “I think the Six Nations would be good for us. Obviously, it just makes sense with us playing in the United Rugby Championship at the moment against the same competition.”

He’s not throwing away the All Blacks and Wallabies completely, adding: “Maybe we could have a full June series against New Zealand, play in the Six Nations and then have an end-of-year tour in Australia or Argentina…”

[email protected]