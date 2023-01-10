Since making his international debut in 2016, the 33-year-old has represented South Africa across all three formats in 30 T20Is, 27 ODIs and three Tests. He has also featured in two World Cups.

Proteas allrounder Dwaine Pretorius has retired from international cricket with immediate effect, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Monday.

Pretorius impressed in the T20I arena and holds the record for the best figures by a South African bowler in T20Is with his 5/17 against Pakistan in 2021.

#Proteas all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius retires from international cricket



"I made one of the toughest decisions of my cricketing career. I have decided to retire from all forms of international cricket." - Pretorius



Full statement

Later that year, he went on to pick up nine wickets in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the UAE. He also has 261 runs to his name at a strike-rate of 164.15.

Of his retirement Pretorius says: “A few days ago, I made one of the toughest decisions of my cricketing career. I have decided to retire from all forms of international cricket.