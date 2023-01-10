Proteas allrounder Dwaine Pretorius has retired from international cricket with immediate effect, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Monday.
Since making his international debut in 2016, the 33-year-old has represented South Africa across all three formats in 30 T20Is, 27 ODIs and three Tests. He has also featured in two World Cups.
Pretorius impressed in the T20I arena and holds the record for the best figures by a South African bowler in T20Is with his 5/17 against Pakistan in 2021.
"I made one of the toughest decisions of my cricketing career. I have decided to retire from all forms of international cricket." - Pretorius
Later that year, he went on to pick up nine wickets in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the UAE. He also has 261 runs to his name at a strike-rate of 164.15.
Of his retirement Pretorius says: “A few days ago, I made one of the toughest decisions of my cricketing career. I have decided to retire from all forms of international cricket.
“Growing up, my only goal in life was to play for the Proteas. I didn't know how it was going to happen, but God gave me talent and a serious will to succeed. The rest was in his hands.
“I am shifting my focus to T20 and other shorter formats for the rest of my career.
“Being a free agent will help me achieve the goal of being the best short format player I can be. By doing this, I will be able to have a better balance in my career and family life.”
PRETORIUS IN SHORT
Full names: Dwaine Pretorius
Born: March 29, 1989, Randfontein
Test debut: 26 December 2019 v England
Last Test: 24 January 2020 v England
ODI debut: 25 September 2016 v Ireland
Last ODI: 24 July 2022 v England
T20I debut:21 June 2017 v England
Last T20I: 4 October 2022 v India
Test matches: 3
Test runs: 83 at an average of 13.38
Test wickets: 7 at an average of 36
ODI matches: 27
ODI runs: 192 at an average of 16
ODI wickets: 35 at an average of 27.05
T20I matches: 30
T20I runs: 261 at an average of 21.75
T20I wickets: 35 at an average of 19.88