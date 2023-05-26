Sunday is Judgment day for Everton, Leicester and Leeds, who will give their alles to stay in the Premier League next season. With bottom club Southampton already relegated, two of the aforementioned spanne will also be condemned to the second tier of English football.

Going into the final day, Everton have the advantage of being two points clear of 18th-placed Leicester and Leeds in 19th. For them it’s simple: beat Bournemouth at 5.30pm and secure survival - maak nie saak wat gebeur in die ander games nie. One last push. 💪![CDATA[]]>🔵 #EVEBOU pic.twitter.com/ckbvEh1YmV — Everton (@Everton) May 22, 2023 And winger Dwight McNeill knows the ball is in their hands as they look to druk both Leicester and Leeds ‘n Toffee.

McNeill says: “We’re relaxed and focused, knowing the job that needs to be done. “We have to deal with what is in front of us and really relish the challenge now.” While victory is the aim, a draw could see it going down to goal difference if the other two win their matches.

Heading into the weekend, Everton have a -24 goal difference, Leicester -18 and Leeds -27. Fight: Leicester ace Jamie Vardy Facing West Ham, Jamie Vardy and his Foxes teammates who won the league in 2015/16, knows they need a favour from Bournemouth on the final day. But they will give it their all at the King Power Stadium, hoping things go their way at Goodison Park, with coach Dean Smith saying: “I always said it may come down to goal difference. We’ve got to go out all guns blazing.”

A massive #PL final day on Filbert Way 👊#LEIWHU pic.twitter.com/ozZBjet5le — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 25, 2023 Leeds, meanwhile, know that they must win and hope Everton lose and Leicester drop points to get out of the drop zone. And coach Sam Allardyce reckons they can to their part against Tottenham, saying: “They are not at their best right now and hopefully we take advantage of that.” Either way, two big guns will drop to the Championship on Sunday night.