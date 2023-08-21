The Springboks were at their ruthless best against a below-par Wales side in their World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff on Saturday, destroying the Dragons 52-16. Running in eight tries to one, the Springboks went into the break with a commanding 24-9 lead thanks to touchdowns from hooker Malcolm Marx, wing Canan Moodie, a penalty try and Jesse Kriel.

They added four more in the second half, with both Kriel and Moodie doubling their tally, while flank Pieter-Steph du Toit and replacement Damian Willemse adding their names to the scoresheet. A record victory in Cardiff 👏#StrongerTogether #WALvRSA #Springboks pic.twitter.com/n7iOzyxA5p — Springboks (@Springboks) August 19, 2023 South Africa will be happy with the outing - especially with the manner in which they destroyed Wales in the scrums as well as how they made their opportunities count. Another big positive was the captain Siya Kolisi looks like he didn’t miss a beat after coming back from knee surgery.

Dit was hoeka hy who freed his arms in a tackle to offload to Marx in the fourth minute for the first score of the match. Manie Libbok missed the conversion, as Wales converted a penalty to make it 5-3 in the eighth minute. Perfect start: South Africa's Malcolm Marx scored early.Picture credit: John Sibley Two early concerns for the Boks in the match was their inability to deal with Wales’ high balls, while Libbok then worryingly missed another shot at goal in the 18th minute and with Wales takin their three points on offer via Sam Costelow, the hosts led 6-5 after 20 minutes.

Moodie then scored his first try two minutes later after a good pickup and go from lock RG Snyman saw Marx barging forward. From there, Willie le Roux gave the long pass for Moodie to touch down in the corner (12-6). Highlights: Relive the action from the Boks' big victory in Cardiff - watch here: https://t.co/DiG2jxzaPD 🎥#StrongerTogether #WALvRSA #Springboks pic.twitter.com/CUMfYxg32a — Springboks (@Springboks) August 19, 2023 But a penalty from the restart saw Wales stay in the game (12-9). Then with six minutes to play in the half the match-defining moment took place when the Boks were awarded a controversial penalty try after Moodie failed to collect Le Roux’s cross kick and the TMO then deciding that Wales winger Rio Dyer had smacked the ball out of play deliberately (19-9).

Double up: Canan Moodie.Picture credit: John Sibley He got a yellow card for his efforts and the Boks took full advantage, with Kriel dotting down after the hosts made a balls-up from a Damian de Allende grubber kick (24-9). The Dragons’ vuur was uitgesit and when Du Toit intercepted a pass deep inside the Boks’ red zone to unleash Kriel with the pair running almost the entire length of the field in the 53rd minute, it was tickets (31-9). A Du Toit touchdown from close quarters five minutes later after an attacking lineout, a Moodie intercept try and Willemse touchdown 11 minutes from time just rubbed further salt into the hosts’ wounds before they got a consolation score late-on (52-16).