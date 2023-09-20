Italy coach Kieran Crowley reckons the so-called doppies spanne of the rugby world, the tier two nations, have caught up with the big boys. It’s for this reason that he is versigtig for Uruguay ahead of their Rugby World Cup Pool A match in Nice on Wednesday at 5.45pm.

The South American team impressed in their first outing in the tournament last week when they went down 27-12 to hosts France.



Italy, meanwhile, beat Namibia 52-8 in their first match and can overtake the second-placed All Blacks in the pool if they beat Uruguay. With France on top with eight points, both Italy and New Zealand, who have a bye this week, are on five points - the Italians having played one game fewer.