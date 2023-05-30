And they might just get their wish with the franchise expected to announce a private equity deal soon, while it has also been reported that there are plans to adjust South African rugby’s current salary cap.

The Stormers need a bigger squad if they are going to compete in both the United Rugby Championship and the European Championship Cup according to coach John Dobson.

And after losing their crown to Munster 19-14 at the weekend, Dobson said: “We need bigger squads. Our depth at the moment, is the guys who are doing well in the Currie Cup. They are really promising youngsters, but that’s not going to solve the Champions Cup problem, not for a while.

Our team gave it everything and pushed until the final whistle, but it was not to be. Congrats to Munster on a great win. #STOvMUN #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/Tdkvu5mFcs — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 27, 2023

“You almost need a model, let’s say hypothetically, where you have a big European Cup game away, and Kitsie [Steven Kitshoff] Frans [Malherbe] and Joseph [Dweba] went to that, and then you have a similar front row staying behind in Cape Town, preparing for the next URC game.

“If we go to Exeter, we should have a team back who is good enough to be able to beat Munster here.”