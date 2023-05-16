The Stormers may have gotten their wish for Munster to beat Leinster and thereby getting a home final in the United Rugby Championship, but they know they will be up against a gevaarlike monster on May 27. Coach John Dobson was quick to point out on Monday that they have not yet beaten Munster in the URC and that it was Springbok lock RG Snyman and his teammates who snapped the Cape side’s proud winning run at home last month after going unbeaten since December 2021.

Munster won that match 26-24 and also beat the defending champions in Ireland 34-18 last season. Road to the Grand Final 🏆



Here’s how @TheStormers and @MunsterRugby reached the final destination… ⬇️#BKTURC #URC | #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/G1EmnMCMhV — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) May 15, 2023 Dobson says: “They ended our proud home record and we haven’t beaten them in the URC. So it is really tough opposition, but we are thrilled to be in front of our people… “It’s going to be a clash between two proud unions with massive history and tradition and we’re just thrilled it’s in Cape Town.”