The Stormers may have gotten their wish for Munster to beat Leinster and thereby getting a home final in the United Rugby Championship, but they know they will be up against a gevaarlike monster on May 27.
Coach John Dobson was quick to point out on Monday that they have not yet beaten Munster in the URC and that it was Springbok lock RG Snyman and his teammates who snapped the Cape side’s proud winning run at home last month after going unbeaten since December 2021.
Munster won that match 26-24 and also beat the defending champions in Ireland 34-18 last season.
Road to the Grand Final 🏆— BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) May 15, 2023
Here’s how @TheStormers and @MunsterRugby reached the final destination… ⬇️#BKTURC #URC | #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/G1EmnMCMhV
Dobson says: “They ended our proud home record and we haven’t beaten them in the URC. So it is really tough opposition, but we are thrilled to be in front of our people…
“It’s going to be a clash between two proud unions with massive history and tradition and we’re just thrilled it’s in Cape Town.”
The Stormers will be boosted by the return of two Springboks Deon Fourie (hamstring) and Marvin Orie (shoulder) after both missed last week’s 43-25 semifinal win over Connacht because of injury.
Of the duo, Dobson say: “We took a helluva risk not playing them, but it was the right thing for them and the team and that means they will be in the mix for the final.”