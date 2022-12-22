Stormers coach John Dobson says win or lose, he’d like to have a drink with Bulls coach Jake White after Friday night’s United Rugby Championship north-south derby at Cape Town Stadium at 7.15pm. Dobson’s been having celebratory drinks ELKE keer the two sides met in the URC to date.

🎟️ Book your spot now https://t.co/qcy74d4t85 pic.twitter.com/QInIHLwCR3 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) December 21, 2022 Then the Stormers won the big one, beating the Bulls 18-13 in the final. And while the rivalry is fierce between the two teams on the pitch, Dobson writes in his column for the Stormers’ website: “[Jake] is among the best in the business…