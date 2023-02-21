The oldest Springbok debutant in history, Deon Fourie, is continuing to make waves at the age of 36.
And following his United Rugby Championship Man of the Match display in the Stormers’ 23-19 win over their rivals at the weekend, coach John Dobson did not once hesitate to label the flanker one of the best fetchers in world rugby.
Dobson says: “He’s absolutely superb, to my mind one of the best openside flankers in world rugby when it comes to stealing the ball.
It had to be @Deonf for @Vodacom #URC Man of the Match at Loftus. What a game from our skipper. #BULvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers #brannas pic.twitter.com/WbfAs9EMbM— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) February 18, 2023
“He’s also a great leader, great guy and competitive.”
He adds with a chuckle: “I was just worried that the World Cup would be a natural ending point, but we’ve signed him for another few years… he’s not going anywhere. We’re very proud of him.”