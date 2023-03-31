Departing Stormers skipper Steven Kitshoff says his span will fight to the death to beat Harlequins on Saturday innie Kaap (kickoff 4pm) and book a Champions Cup quarterfinal spot. A 2019 World Cup winner, the Springbok loosehead prop led the Stormers to the inaugural URC title last season, and wants to create more special memories before joining Ulster at the end of the season.

Speaking about the future, Kitshoff says: “It is becoming a bit of a reality now... With a handful of games left, you never know if you slip up in one, you might lose out on the rest of the competition. 🏟️ We have got a big crowd coming out for the double-header on Saturday and there will be a lot of traffic around the stadium.



"It's do or die, and you're fighting for your life. "As important as the URC final was last year, the Harlequins game is the same, it extends my life here. It is becoming more emotional.

“I just want to take it as far as possible while I am still available to the team.” A familiar foe: Wilco Louw On his frontrow battle with fellow Bok and former Stormers tighthead prop Wilco Louw, Kitsie adds: “He has been doing very well at Harlequins It’s going to be a big challenge against him and Joe Marler on the other side.” Coach John Dobson, too, isn’t shying away from the importance of Saturday’s game , as the Stormers can book a quarterfinal against Montpellier if both teams win this weekend.

Has a dream: coach Dobbo He adds: “We can either be here next week, [against Exeter Chiefs] at Sandy Park [in England] or off. That’s a stark grounder and shows the nature of this knockout competition. “There’s a dream of playing knockout rugby here [in Cape Town] and [possibly] next week. It’s in our hands.” The Stormers will name their team for this weekend’s clash on Friday.