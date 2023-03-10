Western Province flyhalf Kade Wolhuter says they aren’t in the Currie Cup to play games, they’re there to win the thing. With Province’s Stormers franchise stars not playing in the provincial competition, Wolhuter, 21, says: “Dobbo [head coach John Dobson] and the rest of the coaching staff have made it clear that we aren’t just taking part in the Currie Cup, we are expecting to win it.

“It’s been a while since we last won one, way too long for WP, so we are putting a lot of expectation on ourselves to compete and hopefully win the Currie Cup this year.” Province kick off their hunt for a first Currie Cup crown since 2017 when they tackle the Golden Lions on Friday at Ellis Park . Flyhalf Kade Wolhuter is being backed to take charge and show what he can do for DHL WP in the Currie Cup. #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers https://t.co/oTfa5s4ro0 — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) March 9, 2023 Expected to be named at No.10 when Dobson names his side for the clash, Wolhuter believes his best is yet to come.

On a Mission: John Dobson He says: “I feel I always thrive and play best when I feel backed and I feel a real sense of backing and responsibility being placed on me going into the Currie Cup season which I really enjoy, and I’m also embracing it as I love rising to the challenge and repaying those that have confidence in me. “I’m seriously excited for the competition. It’s an opportunity for game time for me which I’ve lacked since coming back from my knee injury, so for me I feel I can hopefully build on games back to back and really make my mark in this competition and do so by being the general in the hoops.” Griquas and the Cheetahs kick off the season at 4pm in Kimberley on Friday, with defending champions the Pumas facing travelling to the Bulls at 1pm on Sunday to bring a close to the first weekend of provincial rugby action.

WEEKEND’S OTHER CURRIE CUP FIXTURES Friday: Griquas v Cheetahs (4pm) Saturday: Sharks v Griffons (1.30pm).