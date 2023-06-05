Dewald Brevis scored an unbeaten 98 runs off 72 balls to steer South Africa A to a four-wicket win over their Sri Lanka counterparts on Sunday.
Coming in at number seven in the 50-over clash, Brevis smashed sevens sixes and six fours to help SA to 268/6 in reply to the hosts’ 264/8.
South Africa got home with 8.5 left, with Brevis and Beyers Swanepoel (43* off 28) joining forces to smeer Sri Lanka and take their team home.
RESULT | SA 'A' WON BY 4 WICKETS 🚨— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) June 4, 2023
🇱![CDATA[]]>🇰 264/8 (L. Sipamla 3/33)
🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 268/6 (D. Brevis 98* | B. Swanepeol 43* | K. Petersen 42)
📸 SLC#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/oBpFkYgOhv
Captain Tony de Zorzi scored 35 at the top of the order, with Keegan Petersen chipping in with 42.
Earlier in the match, Lutho Sipamla took 3/33 after Sri Lanka had won the toss and decided to bat first.
Opener Nishan Madushka (68) and lower-order batsman Janith Liyanage (76*) were the top-scorers for the hosts.
The next 50-over match will be played on Tuesday, with the three-match white-ball series concluding on Thursday.
The two teams will also play two four-day matches against each other.