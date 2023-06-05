Dewald Brevis scored an unbeaten 98 runs off 72 balls to steer South Africa A to a four-wicket win over their Sri Lanka counterparts on Sunday. Coming in at number seven in the 50-over clash, Brevis smashed sevens sixes and six fours to help SA to 268/6 in reply to the hosts’ 264/8.

South Africa got home with 8.5 left, with Brevis and Beyers Swanepoel (43* off 28) joining forces to smeer Sri Lanka and take their team home. RESULT | SA 'A' WON BY 4 WICKETS 🚨



🇱![CDATA[]]>🇰 264/8 (L. Sipamla 3/33)

🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 268/6 (D. Brevis 98* | B. Swanepeol 43* | K. Petersen 42)



📸 SLC#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/oBpFkYgOhv — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) June 4, 2023 Captain Tony de Zorzi scored 35 at the top of the order, with Keegan Petersen chipping in with 42. Earlier in the match, Lutho Sipamla took 3/33 after Sri Lanka had won the toss and decided to bat first.