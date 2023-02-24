Titus, 21, has three goals in his last two league games, which has seen his team pick up back-to-back wins and move five points clear off the bottom of the log.

Stellenbosch winger Devon Titus is aiming to fire the Maroons up the PSL table at Richards Bay on Saturday at 5.30pm.

Ahead of the game at the fourth-placed KZN side, he says of their relegation battle: We don’t belong there and we’re going to Richards Bay to fight and we won’t give up until the end of the season.”

His form in front of goal as coincided with the return of hero Iqraam Rayners from SuperSport United at the start of the month.

And he says of that new partnership: “Iqraam has just came back and started scoring. He’s taken a load off the rest of the squad, because of his experience.