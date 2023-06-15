Hugo and his teammates suffered a humiliating 44-5 defeat to Western Province in their final league match of the season last weekend, but still finished second to host Saturday’s 5.30pm clash.

Sharks captain Reniel Hugo says they are desperate to win this year’s Currie Cup and knock coach Jimmy Stonehouse’s defending champion Pumas out of contention in their semifinal clash on Saturday.

Of facing the Pumas, Hugo says: “We play the Pumas this weekend, they’re the defending champions and they will want to come to Durban to prove a point.

“They will be hungry, they want to come and beat us here, but we’re fortunate enough to play in front of our fans who have been with us and behind us all season. We want to put on a show on Saturday and make the jersey proud.

“We’re a group of desperate men who want to go all the way in this year’s Currie Cup.”