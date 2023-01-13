Arsenal have to break a nine-year droogte at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday at 6.30pm if they wish to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League standings. Currently five points above second-placed Manchester City, who could close the gap to just two points against city rivals United on Saturday at 2.30pm, the Gunners enter the north London derby honger to exact revenge on their rivals after Spurs ended their Champions League qualification hopes with a 3-0 defeat in last year’s corresponding fixture.

With their last league win at Spurs coming in 2014, former Arsenal ace Bacary Sagna believes this is the year they can break the drought. He says: “I’m very confident Arsenal can win the game.” Approaching the halfway mark in the season 👀 pic.twitter.com/NVLVswTPyf — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 6, 2023 Local hero Harry Kane, though, will have something to say about that, looking to make history by passing Jimmy Greaves with 266 strikes as Spurs’ record goal-scorer of all time. One goal behind Greaves, Kane says: “It would be a nice game to do it in, for sure, but who knows?