As they gear up for their first European Champions Cup clash against France’s Clermont on Saturday, the oldest ever Springbok debutant believes the Stormers have what it takes to stamp their authority in Europe.

Stormers flanker Deon Fourie says mense musn’t forget that the Stormers are holders of the United Rugby Championship and that the Springboks are the current world champions.

Having played club rugby in France between 2014 and 2021 before returning home to become a Springbok, the 36-year-old says: “Sometimes, with the media being so critical, they forget that we are URC champions and that South Africa are the World Cup holders.

“Hopefully we can just emulate last year [in the URC] and stamp our authority in Europe.”

The Stormers landed in Lyon on Tuesday, where they were met with temperature high of three degrees Celsius.