Stormers scrumhalf Paul de Wet is reg to celebrate his 50th game for the span by battling his mentor Dewaldt Duvenage in Friday’s United Rugby Championship clash in Stellenbosch. De Wet will bring up the milestone for the defending URC champions at Danie Craven Stadium against Benetton, who will be led by Duvenage.

Dewies was a main konyn at the Stormers when a snotneus De Wet was in the Western Province ranks. It's going to be a Friday night to savour in Stellenbosch 🤌



🎟️ Tickets from just R50 https://t.co/mvT2xfHCEu#iamastormer #dhldelivers #UnitedWeRise @Vodacom @URCOfficial_RSA pic.twitter.com/x6nwIVmQ1X — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 18, 2023 Now a senior player as the Stormers chase a bonus-point win over the Italians to boost their home semifinal hopes, De Wet can’t wait to lock horns with his 34-year-old rival. The 27-year-old says: “He helped me a lot when I started at the Stormers, and last year when we played Benetton, it was really nice to play against him. He’s a good player.

“It’s a great challenge coming up against him. He’s played over 250 club games. I have a lot of respect for Dewald.” Yet, De Wet has a bietjie of an edge on his opponent – the speedy halfback played several seasons in the Varsity Cup with Maties at the Danie Craven Stadium field. De Wet says: “I am very excited, especially playing in Stellenbosch. I’ve studied there for five years and played a lot of my rugby there.