Next month’s Cricket World Cup in India will be the last we’ll see of Proteas yster Quinton de Kock in the 50-over game for South Africa. This after the 30-year-old announced at Tuesday’s World Cup squad announcement that he will step down from ODI cricket at the end of the tournament.

A press release from the Proteas reads: “Wicketkeeper De Kock has announced that he will retire from ODI cricket following the conclusion of the World Cup. Here are the 1️⃣5️⃣ men who have been tasked with the ICC Men's @cricketworldcup duties 📝 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



Let's back our boys 💪![CDATA[]]>🏏 #CWC23 #ProteasSquadAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/4UXnHkrOlc — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 5, 2023 “Since making his ODI debut in 2013, the 30-year-old has gone to play 140 matches and has amassed almost 6 000 runs at an average of 44.85… “He was also named full time captain of the side from 2020 – 2021.”

After already pulling out of the five-day game, De Kock will now be available for South Africa only in the T20 format, with coach Rob Walter adding: “A player himself knows when it’s the right time to step out. Quinny’s been a magnificent player for South Africa in the 50-over format and he’s got some unfinished business, I know, from a World Cup point of view.” The hotshot’s decision overshadowed the squad announcement, which didn’t deliver any real shocks. The big omissions from the squad are youngsters Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis, while veteran allrounder Wayne Parnell was also overlooked.

Decision: SA coach Rob Walter Of his team selection, Walter adds: “It’s great having a mix of experienced players and players who will be competing in their first 50-over World Cup - you get that sort of exuberance of excitement to be doing something for the first time. “Similar to the level of experience, we have endeavoured to curate a well-balanced group of players and skill, that will allow us to effectively adapt to the conditions in India. “Under the leadership of Temba and the senior group, I have the utmost faith this squad will make South Africa proud.”