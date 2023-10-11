Smarting from their nine-wicket thrashing by New Zealand in the tournament opener, England amassed 364/9 after their top order fired with Malan forging century-plus partnerships with Jonny Bairstow (52) and Joe Root (82).

England revived their Cricket World Cup title defence as former Paarl Boys High ace Dawid Malan smashed a career-best 140 and Reece Topley wreaked havoc with the ball in a 137-run hammering of Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Playing his first match of the tournament, left-arm quick Topley (4-43) wrecked Bangladesh’s top order in the first six overs to set England up for an easy victory.

Bangladesh were all out for 227 in 48.2 overs.

In Tuesday’s other match, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six wickets after the latter scored 344/9 (Kusal Mendis 122, Sadeera Samarawickrama 108) in their 50 overs after deciding to bat first, with Pakistan getting the winning runs in the 49th over. Opener Abdullah Shafique 112 top-scored for them.