Recalled South African spinner Dane Piedt claimed five New Zealand wickets Wednesday to give the understrength tourists a 31-run lead at stumps on the second day of the second Test. New Zealand's batting succumbed to a disciplined attack led by Piedt, in his first Test since 2019, to be all out for 211 in response to South Africa's 242 in Hamilton.

A Proteas team with just 40 Test caps between them have opened up the prospect of squaring the two-match series after crashing to a 281-run loss in the first Test at Mount Maunganui. Can't help but love Dane Piedt 🥰



A special performance on Valentine's Day 💝 🏏![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



Hit the '💐' button to give him his flowers #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/mP2iQdCbGQ — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 14, 2024 The Proteas have never lost a Test series to New Zealand but most of their first-choice players stayed home for a domestic Twenty20 competition. Piedt took career-best figures of 5-89 on a spin-friendly Seddon Park pitch as seven wickets tumbled in the final session.

The 33-year-old off-spinner, not needed for the first Test, claimed the key wickets of Kane Williamson for 43 and Tom Latham for 40 after lunch with New Zealand having started soundly to reach 75-1. ⚪ALL OUT



An exquisite 5-wicket haul from Dane Piedt as the Proteas edge out the Black Caps on the 2nd day in Seddon Park 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🏏



🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 The Proteas lead by 31 runs #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/gUw6ULyg87 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 14, 2024 Rachin Ravindra, who hit a double century in the first Test, played on to Tshepo Moreki for 29 at the start of a hectic third session before Piedt took over. Using good variation and finding decent turn, he removed Glenn Phillips for four and Will Young for 36, along with the last wicket to fall of Neil Wagner, who had raced to 33 off 27 balls before he was stumped.