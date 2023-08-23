Veteran All Blacks hooker Dane Coles says he is “gobsmacked” to hear former New Zealand coach Steve Hansen is helping rivals Australia prepare for the Rugby World Cup. Hansen has agreed to assist Australia head coach Eddie Jones, a long-time friend, this week as an unpaid adviser while the Wallabies prepare to face France on Sunday in a World Cup warm-up played in Paris.

And after hearing the news, Coles says of New Zealand’s 2015 World Cup-winning coach: “Yeah? Shag [Hansen’s nickname] what are you up to? That hurts a little bit, to be fair. It's about taking it one game at a time for Colesy.#RWC2023 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 21, 2023 “I’m actually gobsmacked. He’s a bit of an icon in the All Blacks setup. I’m a bit speechless. It’s a bit disappointing, but we can’t do much about that.” Hansen, meanwhile, explains: “Just like to put everybody’s mind at rest that I haven’t joined the Wallabies for the Rugby World Cup.