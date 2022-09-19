Veteran Frans Steyn is set to start at flyhalf for the Boks in their Rugby Championship “final” at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on Saturday, after the Boks suffered the misfortune of having Damian Willemse ruled out with concussion. The loss of the in-form Willemse is a major blow and it is the latest instalment of a sorry story regarding the Springbok flyhalf position this year.

Before a ball had been kicked in anger, Johan Goosen dropped out of the plans with a serious knee injury; Handre Pollard suffered a knee injury in the Boks’ loss to Australia in Adelaide while Elton Jantjies was sent home from Buenos Aries because of a personal issue. Coach Jacques Nienaber has decided not to call up a flyhalf from outside of the squad and that leaves Frans Steyn as the only option. ✅ Squad update: Two in and five out as the Boks gear up for Pumas rematch without Damian Willemse - more here: https://t.co/LqKFIy8UDC#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #RSAvARG #CastleRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/JVt4UWCLZ4 — Springboks (@Springboks) September 19, 2022 Steyn had a solid cameo in the position after Willemse had to leave the field with 12 minutes to go in the Boks 36-20 defeat of the Pumas, and it looks like he will continue in Durban where he left off in the Argentine capital.

Nienaber said a few weeks back that if necessary, Faf de Klerk will cover flyhalf as he played there at school and on a few occasions for the Lions and the Sale Sharks. In better news, Sbu Nkosi and Kurt-Lee Arendse have been recalled to the squad while four players were released to their provinces to rack up game time in the URC. Nkosi has recovered from the ankle injury that kept him out of Springbok action the entire year so far, while Arendse has served his suspension for a dangerous tackle in the match between the Springboks and All Blacks in Nelspruit and is back in contention for selection.