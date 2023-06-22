Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett is on a mission to make the ding ruk on the Cape Flats. The Urban Warriors are back in the top flight of South African football after gaining promotion to the PSL via the playoffs last week.

And Bartlett and his the new kids on the block are coming back to rebuild the pride at Athlone Stadium, with their local rivals Cape Town City playing out of Cape Town Stadium and Stellenbosch FC ruling the Winelands. WHAT A SEASON!!! ❤️‍🔥



WE ARE THE URBAN WARRIORS, WE ARE BACK!!! ⬆️



WE MOVE!!! 🔥#CapeTownSpurs#UrbanWarriors#MotsepeFoundationChampionship#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/nq1eHanBwc — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) June 14, 2023 After signing a two-year extension with the club, the former Spurs striker tells the Daily Voice: “The aim in our first season back will be to consolidate and stabilise and compete for as much as we can. “Especially at home. Like we did in the past season.

“It brings a lot of pride to the fans when you can win most of your home games – irrespective of the opposition. “For me, home form will be vital if we want to put a good run together.” Spurs’ Bafana Bafana winger Chumani Butsaka reckons they can even win back some of the fans lost to the other Cape teams.

ON A MISSION: Coach Shaun Bartlett Having seen their rivals’ support grow since their relegation as Ajax Cape Town at the end of the 2017/18, Butsaka is honger to make their circle bigger. Speaking to the Voice’s Diski Business column earlier this week, he says: “Cape Town football is back now. “We are going to have a good rivalry with Cape Town City and Stellenbosch.