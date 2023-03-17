The north-south rivalry between Western Province and the Blue Bulls simply has no equal in South African rugby according to Cape coach John Dobson. Announcing his team for Friday night’s Currie Cup clash against their big rivals at Loftus Versfeld at 7.05pm, Dobson says he read somewhere that the Bulls see the Sharks as their big rivals.

And while he admits that sometimes the rivalry for top honours in SA shifts between provinces and franchises, there is nothing quite like the “beautiful sight” of seeing the blue and white hoops of Province battling the light blue of the Bulls. Willie Engelbrecht will make his DHL WP debut and Hacjivah Dayimani returns from injury in the North-South Currie Cup clash at Loftus Versfeld on

📢 Team announcement

“You could just see the vibe when we were there few weeks ago, the amount of Stormers supporters in the crowd. “Us and the Bulls have done a great job sort re-stoking that. It does go through cycles, sometimes it is the Sharks and Bulls, sometimes it is us and the Sharks. “Personally, there is just something about that sight - the light blue jersey against the blue and white stripes. I’m sure the Bulls themselves will agree with that…

“I remember playing in the old defence-force week, I think, and the Pretoria team wore light blue and we wore blue and white stripes, it’s still one of the most beautiful sights to me in South African rugby.” For Friday night’s war, Dobson welcomes back looseforward Hacjivah Dayimani from long-term injury. Dayimani will play off the bench, with flanker Willie Engelbrecht, replacing Ben-Jason Dixon, set to make his debut for WP. Other changes up front to the team that smashed the Golden Lions 44-28 sees Andre-Hugo Venter and Sazi Sandi replacing Scarra Ntubeni and Lee-Marvin Mazibuko in the front row.

🔵⚪️ That's a five-try bonus point win up in Joburg to start the Currie Cup in style.