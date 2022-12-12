The United Rugby Championship champions the Stormers were cut down to size in their Champions Cup opener against Clermont on Saturday. Going down 24-14 at the Stade Marcel-Michelin in the first ever Champions Cup match played by a South African team on European soil, it was once again the Stormers’ inability to string together two solid halves that this time came back to bite them.

A tough second half at Stade Marcel Michelin. Well played @ASMOfficiel, we'll see you in Cape Town in January. #ASMvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/RcJxDVCQmX — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) December 10, 2022 Leading 14-3 after a super first-half showing and especially veteran flanker Deon Fourie, who bossed the breakdown and was also rewarded with a try of the back of a rolling, they completely bombed in the second half. Fourie’s try and nine points earned from penalties proved to be the only time the Stormers would trouble the scorers on the day. That's half-time at a chilly Stade Marcel Michelin where the DHL Stormers have scored the only try and take an 11-point lead into the break. #ASMvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/YxyXSSW0hu — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) December 10, 2022 The Capetownians made a number of unforced errors, as the hosts enjoyed the bulk of the possession (57 percent) and territory (63 percent).

Along with that, Clermont made 331 metres with ball in hand to the Stormers’ 118 and, more importantly, scored two second-half tries and 21 unanswered points. Game of two halves: Stormers didn’t step up in France The Stormers missed a total of 16 tackles in the match and having lost flanker Ernst van Rhyn and lock Gary Porter to injury in the clash, while replacement lock Ben-Jason Dixon was also yellow-carded in the first half for a dangerous tackle, their plans were disrupted on the day. It unravelled completely when seven minutes after the break, some poor first-time tackling saw Clermont fullback Alex Newsome dive over in the right corner (14-10).

The home team come up with a try in the corner from fullback Alex Newsome to bring them back within striking distance.



⛈️ 14-10 🟡![CDATA[]]>🔵 (48 mins)#ASMvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) December 10, 2022 Following a Clermont penalty, the hosts again found the hele space on the left side of the field, with left wing Alivereti Raka sailing over to give them the lead (18-14) 17 minutes from time. The Stormers never looked like regaining the lead, as Clermont, who put in a brutal physical display and were in the faces of the Stormers for the full 80, added two more penalty kicks (24-14). Of the defeat and their inability to play for 80 minutes, coach John Dobson says: “The first half was very good, we stuck to our plan. The second half for the third week in a row and for completely different reasons were really disappointing.