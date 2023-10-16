Ireland’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinal struck again, as they were KO’d by New Zealand 28-24 at the Stade de France on Saturday. Just like they did in 2019 when they klapped the Iere 46-14, the All Blacks stopped Johnny Sexton and his brasse’s dream prematurely.

Despite entering the clash with a 17-match winning streak and ranked first in the world, Ireland collapsed in the quarters for the ninth time out of 10 tournaments. The other time they failed to get out of their group. Defeat in Paris.#TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/fVOLCbUfgG — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 14, 2023 This was their big shot and with Sexton playing in his final tournament before retiring, they wanted to make it a big one. But they were met by a determined All Blacks team, who despite having played with 14 men for 20 minutes after yellow cards to Aaron Smith (deliberate knockdown in the 36th minute) and Codie Taylor (collapsing a maul in the 64th minute), kept out 37 phases of Ireland play at the end to hold on to their lead.

It was the theme of the match, as the All Blacks sprinted to an early 13-0 lead thanks to a Leicester Fainga’anuku’s try and penalty conversions, with Ireland playing catchup. Leading man: NZ's Ardie Savea.Picture credit: Sarah Meyssonnier New Zealand-born Ireland centre Bundee Aki finally danced his way over for Ireland in the 27th minute, before Ardie Savea At 13-10 following a Sexton penalty and with seven minutes to play in the half, Ardie Savea dover over on the right wing to make it 18-10, before Ireland No.9 Jamison Gibson-Park, whose opposite number was in the sin bin, spotted a gap around the fringes and made it 18-17 at the break.

Will Jordan then bagged his fifth try of the tournament after the brea, but a penalty try in the 64th minute saw Ireland again get within one point. Jordie Barrett then kicked a penalty before New Zealand held on. The Impact He Has Had On The Team Has Been Amazing – Farrell On Sexton#TeamOfUs #RWC2023



Post Match reaction: https://t.co/YGEdibP6Qy pic.twitter.com/b9b6RY0Axb — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 15, 2023 Of ending his career in defeat, Sexton says: “The last couple of years, in a green jersey anyway, have been the most enjoyable of my career.

“It’s an incredible place to be and that’s what I’ll miss. But grateful as well, sitting here at 38, I’ve had a few ups and downs.” Man of the Match Savea, meanwhile, says of their win: “There was a lot riding on this week. It was one of those Test matches that was a battle. To go out there and play against a world-class Irish squad, we gave the fans what they wanted. All roads lead to the Webb Ellis Cup#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/gBbuY4WJIK — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 15, 2023 “This Irish team have set the standard this whole year. I just want to send love to them. I am just so proud of my boys.”