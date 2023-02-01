The Proteas can take a big step towards qualifying for the ODI World Cup in India later this year if they beat England at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Wednesday at 1pm. Already 2-0 series winners leading up to the third and final showdown, victory today would see them leapfrog the West Indies into eighth place on the ICC Super League log.

With the top eight qualifying automatically for India, South Africa are back from the dead after entering the series in 11th place with only one spot (eighth) still up for grabs. The work still needs to be done 🏏![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#SAvENG #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/qFmLNFNusB — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 31, 2023 Currently ninth, they still have two matches after this one to play. And with the Windies having already played all their matches, victory for SA today – without losing a log point for a slow over rate – would see them KO the islanders.

But there is still the threat of Sri Lanka overtaking SA. Currently in 10th – two points behind SA who have 79 – the Lankans have a three match series against New Zealand next month. With 10 points for a win, five for a no-result or if the match is abandoned and zero for defeat, the Proteas have control of their own destiny if they win today and the two against the Netherlands next month for a maximum of 30 points.