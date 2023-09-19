The Proteas are paaping over the fitness of fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala ahead of next month’s trip to India for the Cricket World Cup. Nortje is currently nursing a lower-back injury, while Magala has a knee ailment.

And with the team leaving for the global showpiece in the next week or so - in time for their September 29 warm-up match against Afghanistan in India - coach Rob Walter says of the two: “We’re continually taking stock as to where both of those players are. Here are the 1️⃣5️⃣ men who have been tasked with the ICC Men's @cricketworldcup duties 📝 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



Let's back our boys 💪![CDATA[]]>🏏 #CWC23 #ProteasSquadAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/4UXnHkrOlc — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 5, 2023 “The fact that they weren’t playing [in the final match of the five-day series against Australia on Sunday] with just a week to go before we’re boarding a plane, it’s obviously a cause for concern because we would have wanted them to be out there competing. “We’ll give each player as long as we possibly can. “To be honest there are a few complications around taking players that are injured into the World Cup because once the support period begins you have to provide medical reasons for them to be ruled out and to be swapped out.

“So we have to make sure that before that happens that they are going to be able to play.” Andile Phehlukwayo is one of the players waiting on standby should Nortje or Magala fail their fitness tests this week. Concerns: Sisanda Magala.Picture credit: Muzi Ntombela The other player waiting in the wings is Lizaad Williams.