Stellenbosch will fight for the Nedbank Cup in memory of Oshwin Andries, the starlet whose untimely death recently rocked South African football. Coach Steve Barker addressed the media on Wednesday as they prepare for their first match since learning of the tragic passing of the 19-year-old rising star - Saturday’s last-32 cup clash at home against Swallows.

And while emotions will be high, Barker says the squad will go all-out to bring a maiden trophy to the club - a dream of their departed teammate. 🚨![CDATA[]]>𝙉![CDATA[]]>𝙀![CDATA[]]>𝙓![CDATA[]]>𝙏 𝙈![CDATA[]]>𝘼![CDATA[]]>𝙏![CDATA[]]>𝘾![CDATA[]]>𝙃![CDATA[]]>🚨



🎟 Buy online at https://t.co/4z5pgkBSCh. Get your ticket for only R40. pic.twitter.com/XJXE3UfIDV — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) February 7, 2023 He says: “The message to the players is that we can’t control what emotions we feel. “But what we can do as a club and as a team, is to be united and know that whatever we endeavour to do, that it’s not only in honour of the club, but also for Oshwin.