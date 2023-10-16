Australia captain Pat Cummins admits that South Africa took the wind out of their sails by smashing them by 134 runs in their Cricket World Cup clash in Lucknow last week. The defeat means the Baggy Greens are still in search of their first win in the competition, having gone down to India in their first match.

Returning to the scene of last week's massacre in their clash against Sri Lanka on Monday, Cummins says: "Yeah, it [having lost the first two matches] is not ideal at all…



An incredible showing with both bat & ball to dominate the Aussies with a second victory in the #CWC23



"After the last game [against SA we were] a little bit flat... "[But] everyone's kind of rolled up their sleeves and want to try and get to work and make amends. "So, the mood in the camp has been fantastic… "Looking back at 2019, India and South Africa were the two teams that we lost to in the round games there.