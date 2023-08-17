Coach Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues are bulldozing als in hulle pad with their transfer dealings, twice beating Liverpool to the punch in one week - for Moises Caicedo from Brighton and then Romeo Lavia, who reportedly had his medical at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday from Southampton.

Crystal Palace are considering piemping Chelsea at the Premier League over “an illegal approach: for French winger Michael Olise.

Next in line is 21-ear-old Olise whose £35m release clause the Blues reportedly triggered to piss off Palace.

Chelsea have activated £35m release clause into Michael Olise’s contract — deal advancing to final stages 🚨![CDATA[]]>🔵



Clause has always been there despite denials and all parties will be in touch to finalise the agreement.



Olise already said yes to Chelsea, time to fix details. pic.twitter.com/2aDFuvT2RN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2023

The Blues, who are closing in on £900m worth of incomings since Todd Boehly’s takeover last year, are also looking to offload Hakim Ziyech after agreeing a £17m transfer fee with Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The 30-year-old Morocco star has already seen move to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi club Al-Nassr collapse in the current transfer window.