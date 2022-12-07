Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi says professional rugby players need more help to cope with the mental demands of playing at the highest level. Nkosi was reported missing by his franchise the Bulls at the weekend, after not pitching up for training for the last three weeks.

Springbok and Bulls wing Sbu Nkosi says the reason he went "missing" was because he was battling mental health struggles brought on by weekly rugby pressures at the elite level. | @Sbu_Mjikeliso @Sport24news https://t.co/31RCsI4g8P — News24 (@News24) December 6, 2022 He was then found by the Blue Bulls Rugby Union , with the help of a security company, in Mpumalanga on Monday where he was “curled up in a ball” with his dad. In an interview with News24, Nkosi, who was also missing for a week while at the Sharks, explains of his disappearance: “I just needed time. I’ve basically been curled up in a ball with my dad, and he’s been managing my mental state daily.” Sbu Nkosi’s father, Ronald Moosa, who housed him during the "missing" three weeks, said he was more worried about his son than the rugby career. | @Sport24news @Sbu_Mjikeliso https://t.co/r9xGQ6VEmq — News24 (@News24) December 7, 2022 He adds of a possible solution to the issues facing rugby stars: “Maybe a little effort needs to be put into how the guys manage the wave of emotions that come with the good and bad times. A lot of things are out of your control as a rugby player…

“Nobody really teaches us how to manage ourselves, our thoughts and our emotions. It’s harder for the guys that are in tune with their spirit and their emotions. “I’ve had plenty of teammates and I can tell you, not everyone is OK. It’s a tough environment.” The Bulls yesterday also held a press conference in which they addressed the issue.