Dalic admits that going toe to toe with the likes of Neymar, Richarlison and Vinicius Junior will make anyone forget their steps.

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic wants their Friday World Cup quarterfinal with Samba Kings Brazil to be their last dance.

Croatia 🆚 Brazil

Netherlands 🆚 Argentina



Morocco 🆚 Portugal

England 🆚 France



We're in for a #FIFAWorldCup football feast on SuperSport this weekend 🤤 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 6, 2022

He says: “Brazil is the favourite, let's face it - what I’ve seen so far, when you take a look at their selection of players, their quality, skills and value, then it is indeed terrifying.”

But with his core of 2018 finalists, lead by veteran playmaker Luka Modric, the boss says his manne have nothing to fear.

He adds: “Brazil have self-confidence, a splendid atmosphere in the team, which is visible… “However, we will not give in. I think we have nothing to fear.