Runners-up at the last World Cup in Russia, Croatia, will be out to record their first ever win over Brazil when the two teams meet in today’s 5pm World Cup clash. 24 hours to kick-off! ⏳



We simply cannot wait to see Croatia and Brazil go toe-to-toe in the #FIFAWorldCup quarter-final.



Watch it LIVE on SuperSport 📺 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 8, 2022 The two teams have met each other four times before, with Cup-favourites Brazil winning three of those encounters and the other one ending in a draw.

Brazil are high on confidence following their 4-1 demolition of South Korea in the last 16, while Croatia scraped through in a penalty shootout against Japan. Brazil outclass Korea Republic to set-up a #FIFAWorldCup quarter-final clash against Croatia.



📺 Stream the wrap LIVE: https://t.co/Tg69y0m5GD pic.twitter.com/lyLimAwjAy — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 5, 2022 In fact, Croatia have only won one match inside 90 minutes in Qatar, with two of their matches ending in goalless draws. Defender Dejan Lovren, though, knows he will have to be at his best if he is going to keep it clean against Neymar and company, with the Brazilian star scoring twice when the two teams met in the 2014 World Cup.