Ronaldo, 38, will become the first man in history to play in 200 international matches when he leads his team onto the pitch in Laugardalsvollur, Iceland.

Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo will make history once again on Tuesday when he takes the field against Iceland in their Group J Euro Qualifiers clash at 8.45pm.

Coach Roberto Martinez reckons it couldn’t have happened to a more deserving player, who puts his team first.

Martinez says of Ronaldo after their 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina last time out: “He is a unique player with 199 caps.

“His attitude was perfect, without the ball, always working, following the team’s plan. I am very satisfied. [He is] an example of a player who wants the best for the team.”