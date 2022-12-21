With the club and Portuguese superstar terminating his contract last month after a controversial interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, coach Erik ten Hag will be hoping for a fresh start.

Against the Clarets tonight, though, he will also have to make do without a klomp of his World Cup stars, with defender Raphael Varane of France and Argentina hero Lisandro Martinez sure to miss the clash.

If you're heading to Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, here's all the information you need ⤵️ — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 20, 2022

In all, 14 United players were in Qatar, but up front tonight Ten Hag is sure to have his new-look attack ready without Ronaldo.

With Anthony Martial set to lead the line alongside Anthony Elanga and new teen sensation Alejandro Garnacho, they will also have David de Gea available in goal.