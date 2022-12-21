Manchester United begin life without Cristiano Ronaldo with a League Cup fourth-round clash against Burnley tonight (10pm).
With the club and Portuguese superstar terminating his contract last month after a controversial interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, coach Erik ten Hag will be hoping for a fresh start.
Against the Clarets tonight, though, he will also have to make do without a klomp of his World Cup stars, with defender Raphael Varane of France and Argentina hero Lisandro Martinez sure to miss the clash.
In all, 14 United players were in Qatar, but up front tonight Ten Hag is sure to have his new-look attack ready without Ronaldo.
With Anthony Martial set to lead the line alongside Anthony Elanga and new teen sensation Alejandro Garnacho, they will also have David de Gea available in goal.
De Gea isn’t the only experienced star set to be involved, with early World Cup returnee Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek all featuring in United’s friendly matches during the World Cup break.
Still, without Jadon Sancho, who is training separately, and Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Fred, Casemiro, Antony all not confirmed to be back, Burnley will be looking to take advantage.
Led by former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany says of the clash at Old Trafford: “Firstly, I’m not at Manchester City anymore, I’m at Burnley and this is a north-west derby.
“That in itself is more exciting for me, more than the fact we’re going to Old Trafford, it will be a test and we look forward to it.”
TONIGHT’S OTHER LEAGUE CUP FIXTURES
Charlton v Brighton, Blackburn v Forest (both 9.45pm)