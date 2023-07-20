Cricket SA CEO Pholetsi Moseki has stressed that the Proteas’ Test tour to New Zealand next year will “under no circumstances” be cancelled due to the pending clash with SA20. The Proteas will tour New Zealand for two Tests, with a warm-up match starting on 29 January and the two-Test series concluding on 17 February .

The tour, though, falls directly in the window that has been allocated for the SA20 which ran from January 10 until February 12 last year. Proteas Test tour to New Zealand and SA20 set for a head-on collisionhttps://t.co/GkiOkwRfVv — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) July 19, 2023 Cricket SA withdrew from their ODI series against hosts Australia last year in order for the national team players to play in the SA20. And while the next instalment’s fixtures are yet to be released, it can only potentially start after the conclusion of the home New Year Test against India that is due to run until January 7.