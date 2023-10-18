Ronaldo netted his 126th and 127th Portugal goals, further extending his record as the top all-time men’s international goalscorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo is once again on top of the world after bagging a brace for Portugal in their 5-0 Euro Qualifier win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday.

The Al-Nassr striker Ronaldo, 38, opened the scoring from the penalty spot and dinked home his second with a neat finish to eclipse Manchester City hotshot Erling Haaland as the most lethal hitman thus far in 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo is averaging a G/A every 77 minutes in 2023 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cfVNVrQW5u — GOAL (@goal) October 17, 2023

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has been in awe of his superstar during the international break and said of Ronaldo after he scored a brace against Slovakia: “Cristiano Ronaldo is having a great time, playing a lot of minutes and scoring a lot of goals for his club.

“He has a lot of experience with the national team and he’s a reference point for young players.”