Brazilian forward Richarlison says hy’s nou dik of Italian coach Antonio Conte and says his experience at Tottenham Hotspur has been “sh!t” since his pre-season arrival from Everton.
Richarlison is not the only person moeg of Conte, with Spurs fans singing the name of former mentor Mauricio Pochettinno following their Champions League last-16 exit against AC Milan on Wednesday.
Following a goalless draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Milan won the first leg 1-0, Richarlison simply couldn’t hou his bek anymore.
Starting on the bench again, with 13 of his 25 appearances for the club since his £60m arrival from the Toffees at the start of the season coming off the wood, the 25-year-old rekked his bek.
He says: “I didn’t understand – I was playing well, we won against Chelsea and West Ham and suddenly I was on the bench. I played five minutes against Wolves, asked the reason and no-one told me why.
“They asked me to take a fitness test in the gym and told me I was going to start if I passed it. And I was on the bench, there are things I can’t understand. There was no explanation again, let’s see what he [Conte] will tell us but I’m not silly – I’m a professional that works hard every day and I want to play.”
He adds: “There hasn’t been enough minutes given to me. This season – and forgive my language – has been sh!t.”
With Conte, whose contract expires in June, under pressure from fans and players, the coach admits: “They might sack me even before the end of the season...”
It will be interesting to see whether Conte benches the Brazilian again when the fourth-placed Spurs host the 14th-placed Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday at 5pm.
That’s to say if he will still be at the club…
Meanwhile, in Wednesday’s other Champions League clash Bayern Munich knocked Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi’s PSG out with 2-0 win to close out their tie 3-0.