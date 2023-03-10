Brazilian forward Richarlison says hy’s nou dik of Italian coach Antonio Conte and says his experience at Tottenham Hotspur has been “sh!t” since his pre-season arrival from Everton. Richarlison is not the only person moeg of Conte, with Spurs fans singing the name of former mentor Mauricio Pochettinno following their Champions League last-16 exit against AC Milan on Wednesday.

Following a goalless draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Milan won the first leg 1-0, Richarlison simply couldn’t hou his bek anymore. Milan hold out! 🔴⚫#UCL pic.twitter.com/HoGKEjGOz2 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 8, 2023 Starting on the bench again, with 13 of his 25 appearances for the club since his £60m arrival from the Toffees at the start of the season coming off the wood, the 25-year-old rekked his bek. He says: “I didn’t understand – I was playing well, we won against Chelsea and West Ham and suddenly I was on the bench. I played five minutes against Wolves, asked the reason and no-one told me why.

On the brink: Antonio Conte “They asked me to take a fitness test in the gym and told me I was going to start if I passed it. And I was on the bench, there are things I can’t understand. There was no explanation again, let’s see what he [Conte] will tell us but I’m not silly – I’m a professional that works hard every day and I want to play.” He adds: “There hasn’t been enough minutes given to me. This season – and forgive my language – has been sh!t.” With Conte, whose contract expires in June, under pressure from fans and players, the coach admits: “They might sack me even before the end of the season...”