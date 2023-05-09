Connacht are in the Mother City to shock the Stormers and the people of Cape Town, not just to make up the numbers in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship semifinal against their hosts.
The Irish team, one of three from Ireland in the final four of the competition, shocked friend and foe when they beat countrymen Ulster 15-10 in the first quarterfinal of the weekend.
And captain Jack Carty says daai is maar net die begin.
CONFIRMED | Our @URCOfficial Semi-Final— Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) May 6, 2023
We take on the @THESTORMERS next Saturday, 13th May at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town.
Kick-off 3pm Irish time.#ConnachtRugby pic.twitter.com/YklvrMpTNt
He explains: “We kept doing what we needed to do in terms of playing in the right areas [against Ulster]. We were massively, massively wasteful and I think that’s what the excitement part is. That’s where the growth is.
Monday's work done ✅️— Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) May 8, 2023
Now set for our flight to 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 tomorrow ✈️#ConnachtRugby pic.twitter.com/dVg6x62Nqj
“If we take those opportunities [against the Stormers], we will be closer to a final. I don’t think many people gave us a chance but we were confident coming up.”