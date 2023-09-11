The 19-year-old American reckons she has proved the haters wrong with a first major having been written off as just hype after she burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old at Wimbledon in 2019.

Coco Gauff claimed her maiden Grand Slam title with a fiery comeback 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 defeat of Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday night’s US Open women’s final.

After her victory at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium. Gauff says: “You know, people, I don’t know, I just felt like people were, like, ‘Oh, she’s hit her peak and she’s done. It was all hype.

“I see the comments. People don’t think I see it but I see it. I know who's talking trash.”

In last night’s men’s final, Novak Djokovic was chasing history as he took on Daniil Medvedev for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam.