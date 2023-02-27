Australia were crowned World T20 champions on Sunday after beating South Africa by 19 runs in the final at Newlands. The top women’s cricket side in the world successfully defended their trophy after scoring 156/6 in their 20 overs, before restricting their hosts to just 137/6 to bag a sixth T20 title.

Playing in the country’s first ever International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, Proteas women’s captain Sune Luus and her team can hold their heads high after doing what their male counterparts could not achieve to date. Ayyyyyy the money shot! 🍾#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/7YT9JcS7zq — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) February 26, 2023 However, they will be gutted today after restricting their visitors to a gettable total, but then falling flat with bat in hand. Running out of words to describe how good at cricket Beth Mooney is. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/tkKINVivN7 — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) February 26, 2023 Australia won the toss and decided to bat first, with Beth Mooney being on the money with her unbeaten knock of 74 off 53 balls.

on the money: Beth Mooney Proteas fast bowler Shabnim Ismail returned the best bowling figures for the hosts, taking 2/26 in her four overs, while Marizanne Kapp ended with figures of 2/35. South Africa’s women’s team has never beaten its Australian counterpart in a T20I and the pressure of doing so in a World Cup final on home soil seemed to have taken its toll on their batters. BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK



Laura Wolvaardt does the 3-peat as her seventh T20I half-century is also her third in a row#T20WorldCup #AUSvSA #MyHero #AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/eNgKGJi8eH — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 26, 2023 Openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits simply couldn’t get going at the start and scored only 17 runs in the first five overs before the latter (on 10 runs off 17 balls) was caught after mistiming a Darcie Brown delivery.