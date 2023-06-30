This year’s Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Club will feature only two former winners in the men’s singles event. They are second-seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic and 36-year-old Britain Andy Murray, who won the event in 2013 and 2016.

Murray, though, is out of the picture as a contender nowadays, currently ranked 39th in the world. Our defending champions' first round draw 👇



Monday taking place on Friday, we look at the top five seeds heading into this year’s Wimbledon. CONTEDERS: Top seed Carlos Alcaraz, left, and Daniil Medvedev, right. 1 Carlos Alcaraz The world No.1 enters the tournament on the back of winning his first grass court tournament at Queens earlier this week.

More at home on clay, Alcaraz will look to avenge his semifinal defeat to world No.2 Djokovic at the French Open earlier this month. This year’s tournament will be the 20-year-old Alcaraz’s third at Wimbledon, having made the fourth round last year where he was knocked out by Italian youngster and buiteperd Jannik Sinner. In his debut year, Alcaraz made it to the second round where Russia’s Daniil Medvedev got the better of him.

Alcaraz is expected to, at least, better that this time around. 2 Novak Djokovic Djokovic is gunning for a record-equalling eighth

Wimbledon title a mark currently held by retired King of Grass, Roger Federer. Winner of the last four Wimbledon tournaments, the 36-year-old Djokovic is the record-holder for the most Grand Slams won (23) after bagging the French Open title earlier this month. Djokovic will set foot on Wimbledon’s grass as the undoubted favourite, having won more matches at the tournament than the Top 20 combined according to the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP’s) website.

3 Daniil Medvedev Banned from competing at last year’s tournament because of his country Russia’s war on Ukraine, world No.3 Medvedev goes to the All England Lawn Club with a point to prove. The 27-year-old will have to play out of his skin to prove that point, with his previous best at Wimbledon being the fourth round in 2021.

A US Open winner in 2021 and a two-time Australian Open finalist, Medvedev clearly prefers hard courts to softer surfaces. But, with a point to prove, Medvedev could be a dangerous opponent. 4 Casper Ruud

The 24-year-old Norwegian is fast becoming a fan favourite after already winning over his peers with his humility. But that counts for niks on the tennis court, as the back-to-back French Open finalist can attest to. Ruud also made the final of last year’s US Open and while he has been warm in those tournaments, Wimbledon has not been kind to the fourth seed to date.

In his first appearance in 2019, Ruud was knocked out in the first round and suffered the same fate in 2021. Ruud went one better last year, making the second round and will be looking to continue on that upward trajectory. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Knocked out by last year’s finalist Nick Kyrgios in the third round, the 24-year-old Tsitsipas has not had the best of times at Wimbledon to date. His best performance in England was reaching the fourth round in 2018. While he has what it takes to beat any player on a good day, Tsitsipas will have to bring his A-game to make it to the last eight. Ladies draw

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Elena Rybakina.Picture credit: Neil Hall Iga Swiatek enters the tournament as the top seed in the ladies draw, but this particular world No.1 is not the favourite to win Wimbledon. A three-time French Open winner, US Open finalist last year and a semifinalist at the Australian Open in the same year, Swiatek’s best performance at Wimbledon is the fourth round in 2021. Second-seed Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka is more of a threat to win the title. A semifinalist in 2021, Belarusian Sabalenka was banned from competing last year.